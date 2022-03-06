'Operation Ganga' | Success due to India's growing influence: PM Modi

Amid the escalating crisis in Ukraine, the Indian government, under the 'Operation Ganga', has flown 13,700 citizens - who were stuck in war-hit Ukraine - back to safety by special flights that were started last week, the government had said in a statement on Saturday.

On Sunday, addressing students in Pune, Modi said their generation is lucky that it does not have to bear the brunt of a “defensive and dependent psychology”. If the country has seen this change, then the credit goes to the youth of the country, he said.

He said sectors where the country would not have thought of standing on its feet, it is now becoming a global leader in those areas.