Operation Kaveri | Even big countries refused to evacuate their citizens, we brought back our people: PM Modi

"The situation of civil war in Sudan is such that even big countries refused to evacuate their citizens from there, but the Government of India was engaged in its efforts. We conducted Operation Kaveri and brought back our people from such places where it was difficult to reach by plane and Congress did not support the country in such difficult times," said PM Narendra Modi in Ballari, Karnataka while addressing a crowd in the poll-bound state. So far, more than 3500 people have returned to their homeland under Operation Kaveri, which was run to evacuate Indians trapped in Sudan.

"I can't see my countrymen in pain and to save them I can go upto any extent. Our government ensured nurses are rescued from Iraq, Group Captain Abhinandan was brought back to India," said PM Modi.