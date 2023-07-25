Opposition completely frustrated, disappointed: PM Narendra Modi

After the parliamentary party meeting of the BharatiyaJanata Party (BJP) in the national capital on Tuesday, the Union Minister said, "PM Modi told their MP to do their work responsibly. The opposition gets completely frustrated and disappointed, and no one talks about nation-building." Union Minister Kishore said that the Prime Minister said that there are many organisations that have misled the people by adding 'India' in their names, such as the East India Company, the Indian Mujahideen, or the Popular Front of India.

"The Prime Minister has said correctly that there are many such organisations that mislead the people by adding India in their name. Whether it has been the East India Company, the Indian Mujahideen, or the Popular Front of India, all of them have misled the people", he said.