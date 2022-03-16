Opposition demands more budget for road maintenance

New Delhi: The Opposition in Lok Sabha on Wednesday pressed for increasing the budget for maintenance of roads and stringent laws to deal with overloading of vehicles and reducing incidents of road accidents.
Initiating a debate on demand for grants of Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Congress member A R Reddy said India has only one per cent of the vehicles while it accounts for 11 per cent of road accidents globally.
He said the government should increase the budget for maintenance of roads to prevent such accidents.
He also criticised the government for not being able to attract private investments in the highways sector.
Besides, Reddy demanded that the government speed up implementation of the Bharatmala Pariyojana.