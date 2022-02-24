Opposition driven by 'vote bank' politics not country's interest: PM Modi

Modi was addressing a rally for nine constituencies of Amethi and neighbouring Sultanpur. The prime minister's remarks came days after a special court in Ahmedabad sentenced to death 38 members of the terror outfit Indian Mujahideen in the 2008 serial blasts case. The court also sentenced 11 other convicts to life imprisonment.

Modi started the day with the election rally in Amethi and later went to Prayagraj for his second public meeting. At the Prayagraj rally, PM Modi said two crore people visited Mecca and around one crore visited Vatican City in Rome in 2019.

These countries had given facilities for the visiting devotees, he said. "But, if we do the same in India, these people see this through the lens of communalism," he said attacking the rivals.