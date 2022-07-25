Opposition obstructs development works, gives political interests preference over nation: PM Modi

“Many times, the opposition parties put some obstacles in the government’s work as they could not implement the decisions taken by them when they were in power,” Modi said addressing virtually a programme on the 10th death anniversary of former Samajwadi Party RajyaSabha member Harmohan Singh Yadav.

“Now, if they (decisions) are implemented, they oppose it. People of the country don’t like it,” he added.

Recalling words of former prime minister AtalBihari Vajpayee, Modi underscored the primacy of the nation over party politics.