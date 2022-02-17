Opposition parties selfish, don't even care for their own voters: PM Modi

"There used to be triple talaq even on small issues. Think about the father of a daughter who returns with one or two kids. What would they have to face. What a brother and mother faced when his sister or daughter returned from her in-laws' place," he said.

"But I am getting blessings of Muslim sisters and daughters all over the country as I have done a great job of saving their lives," the PM said referring to the triple talaq law, which was enacted by the Centre in 2019.

Hitting out at the rival parties over dynasty politics, Modi said the dynasts of UP had termed the covid vaccine as the BJP's vaccine and they always question the country's achievements.