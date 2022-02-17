Opposition parties selfish, don't even care for their own voters: PM Modi

Fatehpur (UP): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday called the opposition parties "selfish" for opposing the law against triple talaq, saying they don't think about the good of even those who vote for them.
"When the government made a law against triple talaq, then the whole 'kunba' (opposition) stood against it," the PM said addressing an election rally in UP's Fatehpur. "I am surprised in which century they are living. They cannot think for the good of even those who are voting for them," the PM said, asking people if the opposition parties can be trusted.
"There used to be triple talaq even on small issues. Think about the father of a daughter who returns with one or two kids. What would they have to face. What a brother and mother faced when his sister or daughter returned from her in-laws' place," he said.
"But I am getting blessings of Muslim sisters and daughters all over the country as I have done a great job of saving their lives," the PM said referring to the triple talaq law, which was enacted by the Centre in 2019.
Hitting out at the rival parties over dynasty politics, Modi said the dynasts of UP had termed the covid vaccine as the BJP's vaccine and they always question the country's achievements.
In an apparent jibe at the Samajwadi Party, Modi said, "The BJP government is giving free vaccine to the entire country but these "parivarwadi" (dynasts) are saying this is BJP's vaccine."