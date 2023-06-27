Opposition unity due to fear of jail: PM Modi
Bhopal, June 27: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday hit out at the opposition saying that they were uniting only to escape jail.
He said that each leader who was part of the meeting in Patna was facing corruption charges.
Addressing a public rally at Motilal Nehru Stadium in Bhopal, Modi said a new word had been created – guarantee, and termed ‘guarantee’ as “corruption and scams”.
“Their (opposition) guarantee is corruption and scams. Each leader present in the meeting has a ‘guarantee’ of scams of Rs 20,000 crore and the Congress itself has the ‘guarantee’ of scams of several lakh crore. Some of them are out on bail and are sharing their jail experiences,” Modi said.
Responding to a query of a BJP worker on the opposition meet, Modi said, “They are in fear that they may have to go to jail. This is the only reason that they are trying to mislead people ahead of the elections.”
He said that if the opposition had a “guarantee of corruption”, he has the “guarantee of sending all of them to jail”.
“Today, I am also giving one guarantee to the people of India. People who are involved in corruption will be sent to jail. Those who have cheated poor people and have minted huge sums of money for their personal benefit will face tough action from the investigating agencies,” Modi said.
In Bhopal, Modi for the first time spoke about the opposition’s Patna meeting.
He was on a four-day state visit to the US when the opposition meeting took place on June 23.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday advised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers to get socially connected with the people at grassroot level and become a medium.
He told the worker that BJP is a cadre based-party who works at grassroot level.
“You need to connect with the people socially and make them realise that you stand with them whenever they are in need. You are the pillar of a long chain of the party’s workers. You are the one who is connected with the people directly and others are dependent on you,” he said.
The Prime Minister suggested various steps to the party workers during the launch of nationwide programme ‘mera booth-sabse mazboot’ at Motilal Nehru stadium in Bhopal on Tuesday.
The programme, a concept of Modi, was launched in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh in view to encourage the party’s workers for the upcoming assembly election later this year.