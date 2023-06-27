Opposition unity due to fear of jail: PM Modi

He said that each leader who was part of the meeting in Patna was facing corruption charges.

Addressing a public rally at Motilal Nehru Stadium in Bhopal, Modi said a new word had been created – guarantee, and termed ‘guarantee’ as “corruption and scams”.

“Their (opposition) guarantee is corruption and scams. Each leader present in the meeting has a ‘guarantee’ of scams of Rs 20,000 crore and the Congress itself has the ‘guarantee’ of scams of several lakh crore. Some of them are out on bail and are sharing their jail experiences,” Modi said.