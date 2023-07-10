Ordinance row: SC issues notice to Centre on Delhi government’s plea

A bench of Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud and Justices P.S. Narasimha directed that Lt Governor of Delhi will also be added as a party in the matter.

“We issue notice. Make it returnable after two weeks. LG of Delhi be impleaded as a party respondent and let the plea be amended accordingly,” it said.

The top court said that it will consider on July 17, the question of interim stay on ordinance as well as on LG’s decision to terminate over 400 consultants who were appointed by the Delhi government.