‘Ought to be prepared for any operational contingencies’

“I have full faith and confidence in the Indian Army and its leadership”, said the Defence Minister, adding that one has to be prepared for any operational contingencies and hence the operational readiness should always be at its peak.

He was interacting with the senior leadership of the Indian Army on the third day of the Army Commanders’ Conference here. The conference is an apex-level biannual event being held in New Delhi from November 7-11. During the event, the Indian Army’s apex leadership is comprehensively deliberating upon all aspects of existing security scenarios and challenges for the present security apparatus.