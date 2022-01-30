national

Our collective endeavour to further popularise Mahatma’s noble ideals: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paying homage at the Gandhi Smriti on the occasion of the Martyrs’ Day, in New Delhi on Sunday. ANI
Press Trust of India

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his 74th death anniversary, saying it is our collective endeavour to further popularise his noble ideals.

Gandhi was shot dead on this day in 1948 by Nathuram Godse. The Father of the Nation's death anniversary is observed as Martyrs' Day.

"Remembering Bapu on his Punya Tithi. It is our collective endeavour to further popularise his noble ideals," Modi tweeted.

"Today, on Martyrs' Day, paying homage to all the greats who courageously safeguarded our nation. Their service and bravery will always be remembered," he said.

