Our duty to celebrate lives of freedom fighters who fought for nation's independence: Vice President
Hyderabad, Apr 1: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday said it is our duty to celebrate the lives of freedom fighters who fought for the country's independence as he called upon the people to revisit the lives of these great leaders and make youth aware of their inspirational stories. “As proud Indians, we are duty bound to celebrate the lives of the freedom fighters who made innumerable sacrifices to free the nation from the clutches of oppressive British rule,” Naidu said, addressing the gathering during the inauguration of the 12th ‘Rashtriya Sanskriti Mahotsav' being organised by the Ministry of Culture here, according to an official release.
The Vice President highlighted the 'twin purpose' of Rashtriya Sanskriti Mahotsav -- one is to remember the sacrifices of freedom fighters, and the second is to promote and preserve rich Indian cultural heritage and art forms.
Observing that our rich and diverse languages are an inalienable part of our glorious cultural heritage, Naidu emphasised the need to promote the use of Indian languages in every walk of life.
He also wanted people to visit historical monuments, including places like the Statue of Unity in Gujarat and Cellular Jail in Andaman & Nicobar Islands, to learn about the sacrifices of our freedom fighters.
Naidu further called for including the life stories of freedom fighters and social reformers from various parts of the country in school textbooks to inspire the younger generation.