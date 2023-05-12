Our education system is transforming: PM Narendra Modi

Participating in Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Sangh Adhiveshan, which is the 29th Biennial Conference of All India Primary Teachers' Federation, the Prime Minister said that lakhs of teachers have contributed to the making of the National Education Policy. Addressing the gathering here, he said his interactions with teachers have helped the government in formulating policies at the national level.

"Our education system is transforming, and teachers and children are also transforming. In this transformation period, how we will move forward is important... My interaction with teachers has helped us in formulating policies at the national level," he said.