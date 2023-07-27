Our government is standing shoulder to shoulder with the farmers: PM Modi

Sikar (Rajasthan): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated various developments projects worth crores in Rajasthan's Sikar district, including PM Kisan Samriddhi centres and medical colleges and said that his government is "standing shoulder to shoulder with the farmers" of the country.

"The power of the farmers and the hard work of the farmers extract gold from the soil. That's why our government is standing shoulder to shoulder with the farmers of the country," said PM Modi. While addressing a rally in Sikar, PM said, "Thousands of farmers are connected with us. I bow down to thousand of farmers while standing on the soil of Rajasthan".

He said that the central government has taken decisions in the interest of farmers for nine years and created new arrangements from seed to market for them.

"Today, after so many decades since independence, such a government has come to power, which understands the pain and sorrow of the farmers, understands their concerns, that's why decisions have been taken continuously in the interest of the farmers in the last 9 years," the PM said, drawing huge applause from the crowd.