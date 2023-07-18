Ours is time tested alliance: PM ahead of NDA meet

New Delhi, July 18: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that it was a matter of immense joy that National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners from across India will be attending the meeting in Delhi today.
Prime Minister Modi said that NDA is a time-tested alliance that seeks to further national progress and fulfil regional aspirations.
PM Modi took to Twitter and said,” It is a matter of immense joy that our valued NDA partners from across India will be attending the meeting in Delhi today. Ours is a time-tested alliance which seeks to further national progress and fulfil regional aspirations.”
The Bharatiya Janata Party held a meeting of 38 parties of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the national capital on Tuesday.
The NDA meeting was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The meeting of the NDA was being organised to mark the completion of nine years of the central government under PM Modi.
The alliance leaders were welcomed at the Ashok Hotel by Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi.
Earlier Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda said that the ruling BJP’s 38 partners have confirmed attending the NDA meeting on Tuesday.
“Our 38 partners have confirmed attending the NDA meeting to be held tomorrow,” JP Nadda said.