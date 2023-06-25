Out of 13 highest civilian honours to PM Modi, 6 are from Muslim dominated countries: Nirmala Sitharaman

New Delhi: Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday defended Prime Minister3 Narendra Modi from questions surrounding the treatment to Muslims in India and pointed out that out of 13 honors, that the Prime Minister received from different countries, six awards were from such nations where Muslims are in the majority.

Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday addressed a press conference on the recent State Visits of Prime Minister Modi to the US and Egypt.

She said, "I've briefly explained as to how out of the 13 awards that he's (PM Modi) been given till now as prime minister of the country six have been given by countries where Muslims are in majority."

Nirmala Sitharaman also lashed out at former US President Barack Obama for his comments on Indian Muslims and said that under his reign, the United States had bombed six Muslim-dominated countries.