Over 178.80 crore COVID vaccine doses administered in India so far: Govt

On Saturday, more than 23 lakh (23,23,288) vaccine doses have been administered till 7 pm. The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of final reports for the day by late night, it said.

The ministry said more than 2.06 crore (2,06,08,011) precaution doses have been administered so far to the identified categories of beneficiaries -- healthcare workers, frontline workers and those aged 60 and above with comorbidities.