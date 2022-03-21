Over 181.52 cr Covid vaccine doses administered in India: Govt

More than 2.18 crore (2,18,70,591) precaution doses have been administered to healthcare workers (HCWs), frontline workers (FLWs) and those above 60 so far.

The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports by late night.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16, 2021 with the HCWs getting inoculated in the first phase.