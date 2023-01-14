Over 3,700 landslides in 7 years; experts question environment impact assessments

According to the Geological Survey of India, about 0.42 million sq km or 12.6 per cent of the land area, excluding snow-covered areas, is prone to landslide hazards in India. Out of this, 0.18 million sq km falls in North East Himalaya, including Darjeeling and Sikkim; 0.14 million sq km falls in North West Himalaya (Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir); 0.09 million sq km in the Western Ghats and Konkan hills (Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Goa and Maharashtra) and 0.01 million sq km in the Eastern Ghats of Aruku area in Andhra Pradesh. The landslide-prone Himalayan terrain falls in the maximum earthquake-prone zones and is also prone to earthquake-triggered landslides.

While the authorities talk about following proper procedures in setting up a project in vulnerable regions and also in carrying out post-disaster assessment, experts have time and again raised the issues of a lacklustre approach in dealing with such significant issues of environmental and ecological concern.