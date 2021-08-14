Over 54 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses administered so far: GoI

Nearly 52 lakh doses were administered on Saturday, according to a provisional report till 7 pm.

The ministry said 27,37,130 first doses and 6,07,591 second doses were administered to beneficiaries in the 18-44 age group on Saturday.

Cumulatively, 19,45,18,646 people in the 18-44 age group across all states and union territories have received their first dose and 1,51,14,678 have received their second dose since the start of phase-3 of the vaccination drive, it said. Five states -- Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh -- have administered more than 1 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine to people in the 18-44 age group, according to the ministry. Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, Kerala, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Uttarakhand and West Bengal have administered the first dose to more than 10 lakh beneficiaries in the 18-44 age group.