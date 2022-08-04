Over 59,000 register for Agnipath scheme

New Delhi: At least 59,911 youth have registered themselves for the Central government’s Agnipath scheme during a recruitment rally in Maharashtra’s Nagpur, officials said.

The registration for the male candidates during the recruitment rally had started on July 5 in Maharashtra’s Nagpur, Wardha, Washim, Amravati, Bhandara, Gondia, Gadchiroli, Chandrapur, Akola and Yavatmal districts.

The last date of registration was August 3.