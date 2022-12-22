Over 6 in 10 Indians avoiding Covid booster due to heart attack fears: Report

New Delhi, Dec 22: As the country gears up to tackle fresh Covid wave concerns amid infection surge in China, a survey revealed on Thursday that over six in 10 Indians (64 per cent) are reluctant to take the Covid booster dose and rising cases of heart attacks in young people have largely contributed to this hesitancy.

While 53 per cent of those surveyed have not taken booster shots and don't plan to take it, 9 per cent have still not taken any Covid vaccine shots and don't plan to do so.

About 2 per cent are still to decide on whether to take the booster shot or not, according to local social community engagement platform LocalCircles.