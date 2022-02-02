Over 6,000 URLs, accounts or websites blocked in 2021: Chandrasekhar

New Delhi: More than 6,000 URLs, accounts or websites were blocked in 2021, Parliament was informed on Wednesday.

Blocking directions are issued following the due process as prescribed in the Information Technology (Procedure and Safeguards for Blocking for Access of Information by Public) Rules, 2009, Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.

He added that the Indian government is committed to ensuring an open, safe and trusted and accountable Internet.