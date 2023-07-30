‘Over 60,000 Amrit Sarovars shining examples of water conservation’

He also commended the efforts of the people to conserve water, demonstrating responsibility and awareness.

On his recent visit to Madhya Pradesh’s Shahdol, PM Modi said tribals of Pakaria village have adopted water-conservation techniques and he held further discussions with them on saving nature and water.

“You might remember that some time ago, I visited Shandol. I met some tribal brothers and sisters of Pakaria village. I had a pleasant and fruitful discussion with them on saving nature and conserving water,” PM Modi said.

“Now I have come to know that the tribal brothers and sisters of Pakaria village have already started working on this (implementing ideas to conserve water). With the help of the local administration, people have converted about a hundred wells into water recharge systems,” he said, adding that rainwater now flows into these wells and from there, percolates beneath the surface.

“This will gradually boost the groundwater level in the area. Now, all the villagers have set a target of using about 800 such wells in the entire area for recharging water,” PM Modi added.