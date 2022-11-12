Over 67% voter turn out in Himachal polls

Shimla: Over 67 per cent of more than 55 lakh voters in Himachal Pradesh turned out on Saturday to elect 68 members of the BJP-ruled Assembly in the single-phase polling, officials said.

The percentage would rise as voters were lined up as the polling closed at 5 p.m.

Women turned out in strength in rural areas despite cold climatic conditions in the morning, said poll officials.

Only 4 per cent voting was recorded in first hour of polling. It rose 18 per ent by 11 a.m. and 38 per cent by 1 p.m.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, his wife and two daughters cast their votes at a polling booth in Seraj in Mandi district. From Seraj, the five-time lawmaker is in fray again.

After casting his vote, Thakur urged the voters to come out in big numbers and enthusiastically participate in the “festival of democracy”.

BJP national president Jagat Parkash Nadda, who cast his vote in Bilaspur district, said the stakes are too high for the BJP.

“We are winning the state by breaking the tradition of no government repeating is the challenge that it faces. The BJP went into the polls banking more on PM Narendra Modi, considering the emotional connect he shares with Himachal, where he remained BJP in charge for seven years,” he said.