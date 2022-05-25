‘Over 80% of 15-18 years age group got Ist dose of COVID vaccine’

India began inoculating those in the age group of 15-18 years from January 3. Till now, 5.92 crore beneficiaries in this age group have been given the first dose.

“Young India is taking the world’s largest vaccination drive to new heights! Over 80 per cent of youngsters between the 15-18 age group have received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine,” Mandaviya tweeted.

A total of 50,177 precaution doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered in those aged 18-59 years till 7 pm on Tuesday taking the total precaution doses given in this age-group to 18,96,797 so far, according to the health ministry data.