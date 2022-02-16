Over 9 crore rural households receiving tap water: Centre

New Delhi: More than nine crore rural households across the country are now receiving clean tap water under the Jal Jeevan Mission, the government said on Wednesday.

Since the announcement of the Jal Jeevan Mission in 2019, households across 98 districts, 1,129 blocks, 66,067-gram panchayats and 1,36,135 villages have been receiving clean tap water, according to a statement issued by the Jal Shakti Ministry.