Over 90% of India’s adult population has received single dose of Covid vaccine: PM Modi

“The new campus will go a long way in providing affordable and state-of-the-art care to the people of West Bengal, especially to the poor and middle class families. In the journey of the pledge to make the best medical care available to each and every citizen of the country, we have taken another strong step,” the Prime Minister said.

He mentioned that the country started the year with vaccination for children in the age group of 15 to 18 years. At the same time, India is also achieving the historic milestone of 150 crore - 1.5 billion vaccine doses, in the first week of the first month of the year itself.