Overspeeding accounted for 71.2% of total deaths in road accidents: MoRTH

It also said that 'Hit from Back' accounted for the largest share in total accidents deaths at 19.5 per cent, followed by 'Hit and Run' and 'Head on Collision' which accounted for 18.1 per cent and 15.7 per cent deaths respectively.

The report on road accidents attributable to various types of traffic rule violations reveals that 'Overspeeding' constituted the main violation associated with accidents, fatalities and injuries, in 2022.

A total of 4,61,312 road accidents have been reported by states and union territories during the calendar year 2022, claiming 1,68,491 lives.