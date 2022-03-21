PADMA AWARDS 2022 | Gen Bipin Rawat conferred award posthumously

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind presented two Padma Vibhushan, eight Padma Bhushan and 54 Padma Shri Awards for 2022 at a civil investiture ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday.

The two Padma Vibhushan were presented posthumously to Gen Bipin Rawat, former CDS, and Radhey Shyam Khemka of Geeta Press, Gorakhpur.