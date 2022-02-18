Paid holiday for Punjab voters working in J&K on Feb 20

Jammu, Feb 18 : The government Friday declared February 20 as the paid holiday for the registered voters of Punjab working in Jammu and Kashmir to facilitate them to cast their votes on the polling day.
Votes will be cast for the single-phase Punjab assembly elections on February 20.
“In terms of Section 135-B of the Representation of People Act, 1951, the sanction is hereby accorded to the grant of paid holiday in favour of government employees, semi-government employees, and industrial workers, who are registered voters in the state of Punjab and are working in J&K, for casting their vote on the day of poll - February 20, 2022, on account of general elections to Punjab Vidhan Sabha,” read an order issued by the General Administration Department.