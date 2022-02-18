Paid holiday for Punjab voters working in J&K on Feb 20

“In terms of Section 135-B of the Representation of People Act, 1951, the sanction is hereby accorded to the grant of paid holiday in favour of government employees, semi-government employees, and industrial workers, who are registered voters in the state of Punjab and are working in J&K, for casting their vote on the day of poll - February 20, 2022, on account of general elections to Punjab Vidhan Sabha,” read an order issued by the General Administration Department.