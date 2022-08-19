Pak PM Sharif expresses desire for peaceful ties with India, Kashmir issue resolution

Sharif also urged the international community to play a "facilitative role" to ensure durable peace and stability in South Asia, it said, amidst a chill in Indo-Pak bilateral ties over the Kashmir issue and cross border terrorism emanating from Pakistan. Sharif expressed these views during a meeting with the newly-appointed Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan, Neil Hawkins, on Thursday, the Dawn Newspaper quoted the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) as saying.

Pakistan desires peaceful ties with India, based on the principles of equity, justice and mutual respect. In this context, a just and peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant UNSC resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people, was indispensable, Sharif said. The international community has to play a facilitative role in this regard, as it was essential for durable peace and stability in South Asia, he said.