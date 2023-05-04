Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto arrives in Goa for SCO meeting

Panaji: Pakistan Minister of Foreign Affairs Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday arrived in Goa to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Council of Foreign Ministers meeting. In a video shared on Twitter, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said he will hold meeting with his counterparts from Russia and Uzbekistan and attend a dinner hosted for all the Foreign Ministers in Goa.

"Assalamualaikum, we have reached Goa, India on the occasion of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO). I will first hold meeting with Russian Foreign Minister. Then, he will hold a meeting with Uzbekistan's Foreign Minister. I will attend the dinner hosted for all the foreign ministers and there are one-two interviews lined up in the day," Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said in a video shared on Twitter.

Sharing the video on Twitter, he stated, "Salaam, from Goa, India." The two-day-long meeting of Foreign Ministers of SCO member states began in Goa on Thursday.