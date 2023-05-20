Pakistani drone shot down in Amritsar, 4th in last 2 days: BSF

Amritsar , May 20: Officials of the Border Security Force (BSF) have shot down a Pakistani drone and seized a bag containing suspected narcotics from Punjab's Amritsar, officials said on Saturday.
Moreover, the BSF said that it was the fourth drone shot down by them in the last two days. "A drone from #Pakistan violated Indian Airspace & was intercepted(by fire) by #AlertBSF troops of #Amritsar Sector. During search, the drone & a bag of suspected narcotics has been recovered," BSF Punjab Frontier said in a tweet.
Earlier on Friday, BSF shot down two drones in Amritsar.
"On May 19 at about 8:55 pm, Border Security Force troops deployed in-depth area, heard the buzzing sound of a suspected drone, in the area near village Udhar Dhariwal in District Amritsar. As per the laid down drill, the troops immediately reacted to intercept the drone by firing," said a statement from the BSF.