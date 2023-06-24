PANCHAYAT POLL VIOLENCE | Death toll mounts to 10 with fresh casualty in Murshidabad

Kolkata: Amid continuing violence in the run-up to the July 8 panchayat elections in West Bengal, one person died in a blast in Beldanga in iansMurshidabad district on Saturday, taking the death toll of 10 since the announcement of poll date on June 8.

This was the third death reported from Murshidabad district, which also witnessed the first casualty in poll-related violence on the very first day of nomination filing on June 9.

The latest victim has been identified as Alim Sheikh, a resident of Kapasdanga village under Beldanga constituency. Initial police findings indicate that he died after a crude bomb he was manufacturing exploded. The police have recovered 20 crude bombs from the spot of the incident.