Pandemic emergency ended but COVID-19 virus still around, says WHO director general

“I would like to highlight two things, one is on the countermeasures. As you know, COVID Emergency has ended but still COVID is around. But not only that, we have to prepare for the next one. And one of the challenges during COVID was lack of equitable access to vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics,” Dr Ghebreyesus.

He was speaking at G20 Health Ministers Meeting in Gandhinagar, Gujarat on Saturday.

Although COVID-19 is no longer a global health emergency, it remains a global health threat.