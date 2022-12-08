Parliament can enact a law but power to scrutinise it lies with court: SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday said that the scheme of the Constitution requires it to be the final arbiter of law and while the Parliament has the right to enact a law, the power to scrutinise it lies with the court, as it heard a contempt plea against Centre for breaching the timeline for judicial appointments.

The top court also made it clear to the Centre that the existing Memorandum of Procedure (MoP) for the appointment of judges to the apex court and the high courts has been settled and should be complied with.

It also observed that Centre sending back recommendations reiterated by the collegium is in breach of its judicial directions.