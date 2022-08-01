Parliament passes bill to ban funding of weapons of mass destruction

New Delhi: Parliament on Monday passed a bill which seeks to ban funding of weapons of mass destruction and also empowers the Centre to freeze, seize or attach financial assets and economic resources of people engaged in such activities.

The Weapons of Mass Destruction and their Delivery Systems (Prohibition of Unlawful Activities) Amendment Bill, 2022, piloted by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, was passed by the Rajya Sabha with a voice vote even as opposition parties continued their protest over various issues, including the arrest of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut in a money laundering case.

The bill was approved by the Lok Sabha in April.