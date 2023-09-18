Parliament special session begins today: Discussion on 75 yrs of Parliamentary journey on day 1

"Parliamentary journey of 75 years starting from Samvidhan Sabha - Achievements, Experiences, Memories and Learnings will be discussed on September 18," an official Lok Sabha bulletin said.

According to official sources, the special session, which also includes consideration and possible passage of four bills, will continue till September 22 and is likely to be held in the new Parliament building.

The Parliamentary committee on Privileges will also present its report in both the Houses on Monday.