Parliamentary panel asks govt to define 'fake news', seeks response on need for fact-checking units

New Delhi: A high-level Parliamentary panel has asked the government to broadly define the term "fake news" and has also sought its response on the need for various fact-checking units (FCUs) in the country.

Noting that "fake news" is becoming a disturbing trend in the country, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Communication and Information Technology has disapproved of the government's silence on the matter.

The comments from the panel have come just days after the government decided to extend the timeline for consultations of its plan to take down information which is marked as "fake" by the FCUs of the Press Information Bureau (PIB) of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.