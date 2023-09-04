Parliamentary panel asks Renewable Energy Ministry to seek enhancement of priority sector lending limits

The Standing Committee on Energy, in its report on financial constraints in the renewable energy sector, which was presented in Parliament during the recently concluded monsoon session, noted that the ministry itself has stated to it that Rs 30 crore loan is not sufficient as it can take care of only small sized renewable energy projects.

Also, the ministry further informed the panel that many banks which are not conversant with renewable energy projects, may not offer even this small financial assistance and may cover their priority sector lending obligations with projects from other sectors.