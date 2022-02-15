Parliamentary panel expresses concern over increasing cyber crimes

"The criminals not only target the innocent and vulnerable, especially elderly people, and dupe them of their savings but also well-known persons and celebrities," the panel said, adding that specialised training was required to deal with the increasing cyber crimes in the country.

The Committee also recommended that the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVPNPA), North Eastern Police Academy (NEPA) should coordinate with the state training academies to train police personnel with requisite knowledge of cyber laws, cyber crime investigation, digital forensics and upgrade them from time to time on new technological tools to deal with cyber crimes.

The training academies may be advised to recruit cyber experts as trainers on cyber technologies.

Noting that with an advancement of technology, cyber crimes have emerged as a major issue all across the globe and transcend geographical boundaries making it tough to track criminals, the panel expressed its deep concerns over the rising trend of cybercrimes in the country.