Parliamentary panel recommends audit of ‘deaths due to Oxygen shortage’

New Delhi: A parliamentary committee has recommended the Union Health Ministry for the “audit of deaths due to oxygen shortage”, especially during the Covid second wave, in coordination with states to enable robust documentation of the mortalities.

“The Committee in its 123rd Report had warned the Government of the possible shortage of the Oxygen Cylinders and supply of Oxygen in the hospitals. The Committee is disappointed to note that the Ministry in its submission in 2020 had assured that the country is self sufficient in Oxygen and Oxygen Cylinders; however, their hollow claim was brutally exposed during the second wave,” said the panel.

The panel said further that the Committee is “disturbed” by the ministry’s “unfortunate” denial of the Covid deaths due to Oxygen shortage in the country.