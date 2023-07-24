Parliamentary panel recommends specialised security agency for airports

New Delhi: The Ministry of Civil Aviation may examine the feasibility of setting up a specialized security agency for airports only, in consultation with the Ministry of Home Affairs, a Parliamentary Committee said on Monday. The Department related to the Standing Committee for Transport, Tourism and Culture has tabled its report on the development of greenfield and brownfield airports and issues pertaining to civil enclaves in defence airports in parliament on Monday.

The report accessed by ANI reads that the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) plays a pivotal role in providing security at airports, which is brought out by the fact that out of a total of 353 units deployed by CISF, 66 units or 18.7 per cent is deployed at the airports only.

“The Committee also notes that the responsibility of the CISF to provide security is spread across a wide spectrum of establishments, as it provides security to 353 installations across the country including airports. It is also aware that the Civil Aviation Sector has seen exponential growth and is expected to grow at a faster pace in the near future, which will enhance the need for manpower engaged in providing security for airports,” it reads.

The Committee, therefore, recommends that the Ministry of Civil Aviation may examine the feasibility of setting up a specialized security agency for airports only, in consultation with the Ministry of Home Affairs, it added.