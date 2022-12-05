Parliamentary panel report recommends 6-yr term for RBI Governor

New Delhi: In what could be a major step towards reforming the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), a report prepared by the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance is learnt to have suggested a six-year term for the central bank governor and increasing the number of deputy governors from four to eight.

According to highly placed sources, the Parliamentary panel which is headed by BJP MP Jayant Sinha has prepared a comprehensive report on RBI, suggesting sweeping reforms in it.

The report is likely to be presented during the forthcoming Winter session of Parliament, which is scheduled to begin from December 7.

Sources said it is awaiting approval from Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

Once the report is approved by the Speaker’s office, it may be submitted in the lower house.