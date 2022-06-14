Parliament's Monsoon session likely from July 18

New Delhi: The Monsoon session of Parliament is likely to commence from July 18, the day presidential poll will be held, and could conclude on August 12. Besides the presidential poll, the election for vice-president's post, will also be held during the session.

The term of the vice president, who is also Chairman of Rajya Sabha, ends on August 10.

This time Secretary General of Rajya Sabha is the returning officer for the president's election, while Secretary General Lok Sabha will be the returning officer for the vice president's election.