Parliaments to engage in dialogue diplomacy for peaceful resolution of conflicts: P20

The Presiding Officers also congratulated the Parliament of India for passage of the ‘Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam’ ensuring reservation of one-third seats in Lok Sabha and in state legislatures.

The joint statement welcomed the comprehensive and constructive dialogue held during the G20 Leaders’ Summit and India’s G20 presidency, focussing on the issues related to accelerating progress on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), technological transformation and inclusive digital economy, global economic recovery, food and energy security, addressing climate change, inclusive energy transition, promotion of sustainable production and consumption patterns, reinvigorating multilateralism, peace building, counter-terrorism, global skill mapping, disaster risk reduction, and strengthening global health architecture.