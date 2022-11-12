Parliament’s Winter Session likely to commence from 1st week of December

The Winter Session usually starts around the third week of November every year but this time it is going to commence in the month of December.

While the session is likely to take place in the old building, the government is also contemplating a symbolic inauguration of the new building being built at an estimated cost of over Rs 1,200 crore by the end of this month or early December, the sources added.

According to sources, the first Parliament session of 2023, that is the Budget Session could be held in the new building.