Participate in Handloom Startup Grand Challenge: PM Modi

In a tweet, Prime Minister Modi said: "On National Handloom Day, a tribute to India's rich cultural diversity and all those working to celebrate our artistic traditions."

In another tweet quoting Union Textile Minister Piyush Goyal, Modi said: "An excellent opportunity to ideate and innovate for weavers. Urging all those youngsters associated with the world of startups to take part."