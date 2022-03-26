Participation of women in Parliament much less than desired: CEC

"A good legislature is truly and meaningfully 'representative'. It must include diverse voices, especially of those who were marginalized earlier. This implies greater presence and participation by women in Parliament," Chnadra said here at an event organized to present the Sansad Ratna 2022 awards.

"As per data compiled by the Inter Parliamentary Union, for the first time, in 2021, the global average for women in Parliament exceeded 25 per cent. The progress is painstakingly slow and at this rate it will take more than 50 years to achieve gender parity," he said.